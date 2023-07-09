Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $429.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.73 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.80.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.