Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 183,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,563,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 157,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

