Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 375.5% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 330,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.77 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

