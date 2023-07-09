Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.