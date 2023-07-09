Piper Sandler Cuts Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $113.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CINF. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.83.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $98.17 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

