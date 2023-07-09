Piper Sandler Raises Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $55.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Trading Up 1.2 %

KMPR opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Kemper has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $39,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after buying an additional 297,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $14,366,000. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in Kemper by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 422,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,123,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.