PLC Ultima (PLCU) Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.64 or 0.00197731 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 12% higher against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $127,347.80 and $252,173.42 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 2,135 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

