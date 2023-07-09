PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $346.02

PotCoin (POT) traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $213,487.80 and approximately $346.02 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.65 or 0.00317197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017325 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,362,626 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

