PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $163.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.35.

PPG stock opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.26. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $149.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

