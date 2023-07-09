Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Head to Head Analysis

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.13 -$930,000.00 $0.10 59.30 Star Equity $112.15 million 0.14 -$5.25 million ($0.19) -5.47

Precision Optics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity. Star Equity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 2.07% -3.33% -1.79% Star Equity -0.99% 16.11% 5.84%

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Star Equity beats Precision Optics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

