Quaero Capital S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Quaero Capital S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,147 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Folketrygdfondet purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

NYSE:BORR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.38. 2,979,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,504. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

