Quaero Capital S.A. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 1.6% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.33. 625,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,466. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $153.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

