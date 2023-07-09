Quaero Capital S.A. Invests $2.52 Million in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000. Atour Lifestyle makes up about 1.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A. owned 0.07% of Atour Lifestyle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $430,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 216,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,097. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price objective on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.