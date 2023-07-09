Quaero Capital S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Quaero Capital S.A. lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,854,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,469,000 after buying an additional 419,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 166,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,346. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($59.65) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.