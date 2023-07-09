Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 864 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quaero Capital S.A. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.43. The stock had a trading volume of 113,879,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,716,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.95.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

