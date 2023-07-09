Ravencoin Market Capitalization Hits $245.30 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $245.30 million and $5.44 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,730,175,115 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

