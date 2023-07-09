ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 35.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $436.07 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 178.6% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00322206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017419 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003281 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

