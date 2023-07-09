Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Regions Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after buying an additional 474,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,389,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,178. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.