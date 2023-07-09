Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $857,860.74

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $857,860.74 and approximately $10,540.09 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

