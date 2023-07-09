Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $107.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

