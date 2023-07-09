Rune (RUNE) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003508 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $20,832.48 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.06503456 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

