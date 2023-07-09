Safe (SAFE) Trading Up 48.3% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.67 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $118.06 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00179152 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00053164 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030442 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.09659769 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

