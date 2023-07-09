Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.