Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

