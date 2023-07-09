Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Danaher by 62.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 22.7% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $233.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

