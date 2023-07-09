Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,532,000. Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 53,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000.

QEFA opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $965.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

