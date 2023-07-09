Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 1,304 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 68,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.56. The company has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $395.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

