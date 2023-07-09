Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 9,139 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 108.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

