Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Salesforce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 551.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

