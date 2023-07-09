Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $241.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $244.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

