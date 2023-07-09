Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

