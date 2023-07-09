SALT (SALT) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

SALT (SALT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $8,453.21 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02213498 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,082.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

