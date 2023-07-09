SALT Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $9,056.67 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019229 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,316.92 or 1.00040358 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02213498 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,082.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

