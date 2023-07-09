SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $240.85 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $215.11 and a 52 week high of $356.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.00 and a 200 day moving average of $258.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SBA Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,078,000 after buying an additional 249,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.