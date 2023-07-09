Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Trimmed by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 558,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

