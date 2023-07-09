Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 186.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $43.42. 558,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

