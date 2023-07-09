Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $60.28 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

