SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 64,000 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after acquiring an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

