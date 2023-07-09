Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $465,500.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $465,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SIG opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

