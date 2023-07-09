Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 871,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

