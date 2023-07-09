Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $198.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,646. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.54.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

