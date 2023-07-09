Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 5,875 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,245. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

