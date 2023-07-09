Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 691 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after buying an additional 888,075 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $45,873,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,783. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.58%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.