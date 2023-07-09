Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $127.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SPG stock opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

