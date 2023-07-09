Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

