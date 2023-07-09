Sky Investment Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

Comcast stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.