Sky Investment Group LLC Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock worth $683,088,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

