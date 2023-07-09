Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 335 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

NYSE UPS opened at $179.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

