Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after buying an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.92 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.42 and a 200 day moving average of $250.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

