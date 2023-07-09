Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 8,370 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

