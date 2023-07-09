Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 894 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.76 and its 200 day moving average is $183.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

